Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy is accepting collections of clothing items for Oasis for Youth through this week.
With cold weather here, donations of new socks (ankle and higher) and hand/feet warmers are being accepted. Drop boxes are located at all Richfield Municipal Liquor Stores: 6600 Cedar Ave. S., 6444 Lyndale Ave. S., 6444 Penn Ave. S. and 7700 Lyndale Ave. S.; and at El Tejaban Mexican Grill, 6519 Nicollet Ave. S.
Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, a Richfield organization, hosts monthly events designed to help people while keeping the unsolved fatal shooting of O’Shaughnessy in the community conversation.
Oasis for Youth operates a drop-in Resource Center for youth ages 16-24.
Resources and outreach are targeted for youth who live, work or attend school in Richfield, Bloomington and Edina; however no youth in need are turned away. Oasis for Youth provides individualized case management, connections to resources, improved access to services and supports, and assistance with basic needs. All service are offered at no charge.
The Resource Center operates out of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Bloomington at the intersection of Penn Avenue South and Old Shakopee Road.
There is a on-site office at the Mall of America to support youth age 16-24 in gaining and retaining employment at the mall.
If interested in donating items directly to the organization, email Rchang@oasisforyouth.org, or call the general line at 952-512-2061 to set up a drop-off time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.