The former assistant city manager spent 22 years with the city
Many municipal employees start leaving their mark on a specific city on their first day of employment. In the case of departing Assistant City Manager Pam Dmytrenko, one has to look much farther back than her 22 years with the city of Richfield, because her service to the residents of the city started long before she first reported to work with the organization in 1999.
Dmytrenko first became active in the community as a member of the Richfield Planning Commission, which she joined in 1994. She followed up her service with the commission by running for and winning a seat on the Richfield School Board.
In 1999, she joined the city’s Community Development Department as a community development specialist, finding herself performing research and helping administer the city’s many housing programs.
Less than a year later, Dmytrenko was asked by the city manager at the time, Samantha Orduno, to take on a larger role with the city and become Orduno’s primary aide as the assistant to the city manager, working on a variety of high-level, organization-wide projects.
Dmytrenko was promoted to assistant city manager and human resources manager in 2009. Besides overseeing the overall employee health of the organization in that role, she took on the supervision of communication, technology, government buildings and the city’s motor vehicle/passport operations.
One of the first projects tasked to Dmytrenko after taking the reigns as assistant city manager was improving the relationship the city had with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“In Richfield, being a neighbor to the airport, and all that involves, is just a part of daily life and for the longest time both residents and city officials did not have the most positive relationship with the busiest airport in the Upper Midwest,” Community Development Director John Stark said.
“However, Pam is one of the best relationship builders I have ever known, and as soon as she started working with the airport the whole tenor of the relationship between it and the city changed for the better.”
The city of Richfield has known three city halls since its establishment in the 1800s. The first seat of municipal services resided in a single-family home that resembled one of the thousands of ramblers for which the city has become known. The second city hall, which was located on the same property as its successor, was built in 1966 and remained in service until 2011.
“We would still be in the old city hall if it was not for the dogged work of Pam Dmytrenko,” said Public Works Director Kristin Asher. “The process required a lot of coalition and consensus-building. Pam was the best person for the job and was able to get people to understand what a benefit a new city hall would mean for the community.”
“My goal has always been to support our staff through challenging times and successes and make this a great place to work,” said Dmytrenko. “Our city and staff have gone through a lot of changes throughout the years and I am proud of the organization we have built, as a team.”
- Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
