The Divot Divas Golf League is seeking new women members to join their group for Braemar Golf Course’s Academy 9, Par 3 Course in Edina.

The group meets Thursday mornings, May through August, according to a news release.

The tee times are 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Though the course is located in Edina, members do not need to be residents of the city.

For more information, contact Nancy Tarbox at nancytarbox@yahoo.com.

