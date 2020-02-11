Senate District 63 Republicans will host area precinct caucuses 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the following locations:
• Minneapolis and Fort Snelling residents: Minnehaha Academy Lower and Middle School, 4200 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.
• Richfield residents: Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave., S., Richfield.
At the precinct caucuses, those attending will elect precinct officers, discuss candidates and resolutions, and elect delegates and alternates to the district convention.
A common misconception is that the caucus is irrelevant because there is a presidential primary. This could not be further from the truth. The caucus is important for every other candidate on the ballot. If you care about issues, want to run for delegate to have a voice in the candidate selection process, or simply want to meet individuals who care about their community and country––the caucus has not changed.
For more information, contact SD63 RPM Chairman Joel Burns at Joel.burns@usfamily.net or 612-232-1699.
