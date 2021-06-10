This year, 33 employees are retiring from positions all across the district. Collectively, they have contributed 612 years of service to students, families and colleagues. In light of the current social distancing guidelines, the district is not able to honor them with the in-person retirement celebration that has traditionally been held.
Instead, the district is celebrating their hard work and dedication to Edina students and families with a special “EPS In Focus” photo blog, where people can read the employees’ favorite memories and their retirement plans.
The employees are: Lynn Anderson, Steve Buettner, Robert Capra, Elizabeth Chaigne, Tom Connell, Sarah Diebold, Sandy Diercks, Shawn Dudley, Chandra Erickson, Mary Evans, Liz Froehlich, Sherron Gaughan, Karen Groen, James Hawthorne, William Hicks, Lisa Hopkins, Janet Jans, Ward Jensen, Scott Johnson, Becky Kidd, Nancy Killian, Claude Leroux, Robert Mallon, Mary Manderfeld, Laurie McNamara, Hannah Overholt, Melanie Padden, Martha Palm, Larry Petersen, John Schultz, Jody Viehauser and Sheila Welsh.
Read their favorite memories and retirement plans at edinaschools.exposure.co/eps-retirement-celebration-2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.