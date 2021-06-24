Construction season is underway at various Edina Public Schools facilities. These are the projects happening around the district this summer:
• Concord Elementary: Replacement of playground, including an additional bike rack, and removal of a number of trees with replacement trees to be planted in the fall.
• Valley View Middle School: Completing the second year of mechanical upgrade project and completing work on new grounds shed.
• South View Middle School: Installation of new sound system and video display board in swimming pool facility.
• Edina High School: Roofing project.
• Countryside, Concord and Highlands elementaries: Partial carpet replacement and spot painting.
• Edina Community Center: Completing second year of two-year mechanical upgrade.
• All sites: Crack sealing of asphalt parking lots.
