District 49 legislators will host a virtual town hall on Monday, June 28, 7-8:30 p.m. to provide an update to the community on final policy and budget decisions following the end of the most recent legislative session. The legislators that will be present are Sen. Melisa Franzen (D-Edina), Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) and Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington).
The event, which was postponed from its original date, May 24, will be hosted on Zoom by the League of Women Voters Edina and the League of Women Voters Bloomington.
To attend the event, register at trimurl.co/H07aoQ. Constituents will be able to ask questions. Questions that are pre-submitted through the registration form will be given priority. Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
The town hall will also be live-streamed on Edelson’s Facebook page and be posted on each legislator’s Facebook page, according to an LWVE description of the event.
This event is free and open to all.
