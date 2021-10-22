The Bloomington Police Department will collect unused and expired prescription medications this weekend.
In an effort to prevent accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse, prescription drugs may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Police Department’s lobby at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America, and the majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from the home medicine cabinet of their family or friends, according to the Police Department.
Residents unable to drop off prescription drugs at the police station or other drug take-back sites should dispose of unused drugs by taking the medication out of its bottle, mixing it with something unappealing such as used kitty litter or coffee grounds, sealing it in a bag or disposable container and throwing that away.
Info: tr.im/dtb21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.