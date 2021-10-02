Normandale Community College will host a virtual presentation exploring connections among spiritual experience, madness and culture.

“Voices of Spirit, Voices of Madness” will feature Tanya Luhrmann, a Stanford professor of anthropology and psychology. The presentation is 1-2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Luhrmann will make the case that spiritual experiences are not mad, but respond, in part, to individuals’ proclivity, practice and ways of thinking about the mind. In addition, she will discuss how madness is shaped by practice and culture.

Luhrmann has been a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and is the author of several books. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2003. Her work focuses on the way people experience God and the supernatural in the United States and abroad.

Registration: tr.im/voices

