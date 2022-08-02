Senior housing rendering, 4040 W. 70th St. Edina

A rendering shows what the affordable senior housing complex at 4040 W. 70th Street will look like when complete. (Illustration courtesy Ecumen)

Ecumen and Lupe Development broke ground Monday on a new affordable senior housing community in Edina, located at 4040 W. 70th Street, a press release from Ecumen announced. The development, which has not been named at this time, will feature 118 units of affordable senior housing in a four-story building. 

“There is a growing need for affordable senior housing in Edina,” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said in the press release. “We’re committed to affordable housing for all generations and we’re especially pleased that the City of Edina, together with Lupe Development, the Met Council, Hennepin County and Ecumen, have been able to make a commitment to 99 years of affordability for senior residents at this site.” 

