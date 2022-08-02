Ecumen and Lupe Development broke ground Monday on a new affordable senior housing community in Edina, located at 4040 W. 70th Street, a press release from Ecumen announced. The development, which has not been named at this time, will feature 118 units of affordable senior housing in a four-story building.
“There is a growing need for affordable senior housing in Edina,” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said in the press release. “We’re committed to affordable housing for all generations and we’re especially pleased that the City of Edina, together with Lupe Development, the Met Council, Hennepin County and Ecumen, have been able to make a commitment to 99 years of affordability for senior residents at this site.”
Located close to Southdale Center, Galleria, grocery stores, medical facilities, and many shopping and dining options, it is an ideal spot for active, independent older adults, according to Ecumen. Community amenities include underground parking, a business center, rooftop lounge with sky deck and grill, community garden with raised planter beds, indoor bike parking, fitness center, activity room with art space, and a green roof.
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units will be available to qualifying seniors age 55-plus at various income levels at or below 30% to 80% of the Hennepin County area median income.
“Affordable housing – no matter age or stage in life – is critical to healthy, vibrant communities,” said Ecumen president and CEO Shelley Kendrick. “Our vision is that every older adult has a home with innovative services so they can live the life they choose, and that is our vision here as well.”
Construction is expected to be completed by September 2023.
This project received funding from the city of Edina, Edina Housing Foundation, Metropolitan Council, Hennepin County, Allianz Life and R4 Capital.
