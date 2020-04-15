To the editor:
This spring, the city of Edina will begin an organics recycling program in response to an ordinance by the State of Minnesota and Hennepin County to reduce landfill waste. Edina will be joining Minneapolis and St. Louis Park who already have programs in place. Bloomington will soon have their own program. In a recent letter to the editor, an argument was made that, because of the economic effects of the coronavirus, the city of Edina should postpone the organics recycling program.
Ironically, another six pages into the paper was an article listing cities (including Edina) that have deconstruction salvage grants. These grants help provide funds for homeowners and developers to take apart a residential property, mostly by hand, so the building materials can be sorted and then recycled or reused, diverting the waste from landfills.
When we throw something away, it doesn’t just disappear. Some things (food waste, paper and other organics) can fully decompose in weeks if properly handled. Others (plastics, metals and other inorganics) can take years and even centuries to even begin to break down. Out-of-sight may be out-of-mind, but if we travel the country or the world, we can see what a devastating effect human waste has on the environment.
On the last page of that same newspaper was the slogan: Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. It’s a simple saying that can have a profound effect on the wellness of the environment we all share and, by extension, the wellness of each and every one of us. When we each do our own small part, we can have a large combined impact.
The COVID-19 virus is having a terrible impact on everyone, including me and my family. But environmental degradation is bigger than me. The author of the recent letter against city organics recycling ends with this plea: “Please focus on what matters.”
I cannot agree more. City of Edina: Thank you for your long-term planning. Thank you for focusing on keeping Edina as a city on the forefront. Thank you for considering the well-being of all of us. Please focus on what matters.
Ralph Lindell
Edina
