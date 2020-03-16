But extensions because of coronavirus issues will be available
As Minnesota responds to COVID-19, officials with the Minnesota Department of Revenue want to reassure residents that the department remains open and ready to help with tax-related services.
Revenue's top priority is the health and safety of customers and employees. That means that there will be some modifications of the services offered:
- We are following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
- We still offer in-person meetings and walk-in services, but may modify them to allow more distance between people.
- You can securely drop off tax returns and payments outside the St. Paul office without face-to-face interaction. Please put all materials in a sealed envelope.
Has the income tax deadline changed?
No. At this time, federal and Minnesota individual income tax returns are due April 15, 2020. We continue to monitor actions by the IRS and will update this information as necessary.
What if COVID-19 impacts my ability to file and pay my taxes on time?
Under Minnesota Statute, taxpayers have the ability to request an abatement of any penalty or interest imposed for failing to timely file a return or failing to timely pay a tax for good cause. If you are unable to file and pay on time because of COVID-19 illness or related situation, please contact the department.
Are free tax preparation services affected?
To help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, some free income tax preparation sites have suspended services. Please contact the site for updated hours of operation.
You may be eligible to file your return electronically for free. View our list of providers to see if you qualify.
Who can I contact with questions?
If you have questions, call us at 651-556-3000 or 1-800-657-3666, or use our email form.
