Husniyah Dent Bradley has announced her candidacy for the Richfield City Council at-large seat now held by incumbent Mary Supple.
Supple announced late last week that she is running for mayor after Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said she was not seeking re-election.
“I am an enthusiastic organizer and advocate for the Richfield community and I want to hear from the residents on how to continue to improve the city,” Dent Bradley wrote in her announcement. “I have served the city as Richfield Transportation Commission chairperson and vice-chairperson, as Richfield Foundation Board chairperson, as a member of the Richfield Human Rights Commission, as Wood Lake Village president, and as a member of the League of Women Voters, among others.”
In her announcement, Dent Bradley wrote that her intent is to “help build upon what our current leaders have been doing for the city and provide suggestions and ideas to further the development of the city.”
That includes, she said, to continue to improve infrastructure and advocate for housing that includes affordable units.
She concluded her announcement by stating she would “add her voice” to the work needed to continue housing efforts, promoting economic development and “access to transit and equitable opportunities.”
