The Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants recently named Donna DeGracia, MPAS, PA-C, as the recipient of its 2021 Past President’s Award at its annual spring conference.
The Past President’s Award is given annually to an individual who, as recognized by the immediate past president, has made exceptional contributions to Academy of Physician Assistants or the profession.
The academy’s immediate past president, Heather Bidinger, PA-C, selected DeGracia.
“Under Donna’s leadership, I first became aware and learned more deeply the concept of global responsibility and equity in healthcare firsthand when I journeyed to Nicaragua in 2005 with her, joining her to secure clinical rotations, but also learning to co-teach an interprofessional group of PA, Nurse Practitioner and Leadership students in a course of global search for justice,” Bidinger said.
“This is a course she developed that is still running today at Augsburg, through the office of Global Education. She also handed to me the leadership of that course for the next year. She mentored to me a model we all know dearly in medical education: see one, do one, teach one. She creates opportunities and passes on opportunities, not just for learning, but for growth, and encourages others to do the same.”
DeGracia is the curriculum director and academic coordinator at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, where she first consulted and co-created the innovative and integrated curriculum. Prior to this work, she was a principal faculty member at the Augsburg College PA Program for over 10 years.
She has taught and mentored over 24 years, roughly touching more than 760 Minnesota PA students’ learning, professional development, and ability to step into practice as a PA with a strong fund of knowledge, critical-thinking skills, and a passion for social equity.
