Village Shores Senior Living Community is continuing its education and tour opportunities this month with two programs set for Thursday, Sept. 30.
The first session will be held at 9:30-11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, and will offer fall decorating tips presented by Kathy Banta.
This presentation will be held at Village Shores, 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.
If interested in attending this program, call Susan at 612-746-4706.
The second session will focus on how to decorate a smaller space.
Interested seniors are invited to a breakfast and tours of three model apartments, followed by the presentation by Kathy Banta.
RSVP only to Susan at 612-746-4706.
Or or more information, visit villageshores.com.
