The deadline to apply for Hennepin County emergency rent assistance is noon on Friday, March 19.
Renters in the county may be eligible for help with rent and utility bills if they have past-due rent or utility bills, meet income requirements, qualify for unemployment benefits or have lost money due to COVID-19, and can show that they might lose housing.
Apply by for the assistance by visiting tinyurl.com/4z32tm9n or calling 612-348-6442. Application forms are available in English, Spanish and Somali. Those who need help filling out the form in another language may call 612-348-6442.
For those who qualify, their landlord or utility company will be paid directly.
Beyond the county’s efforts to help struggling renters, the state of Minnesota plans to launch its own COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program in late March. More information on that initiative can be found at tinyurl.com/52w6c7u6.
