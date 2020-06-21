Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Jody De St. Hubert as the district’s next director of teaching and learning. She is currently principal at Alice Smith Elementary in the Hopkins school district, a position she has held for 14 years.
As principal, De St. Hubert has implemented and created numerous student support programs, such as AVID and Response to Intervention, as well as a teacher development and evaluation model, and served as a social and emotional learning coach. As the leader of a diverse school, she created a school-wide culture for learning based on excellence and equity for all learners.
De St. Hubert began her career in education as an elementary teacher for nine years in the Rosemount and Hopkins districts. She was a master teacher in grades K-6 for a year in Hopkins before becoming principal at Alice Smith.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and psychology from Gustavus Adolphus College and a master’s, K-12 principal licensure, education specialist degree in educational administration, and superintendent’s license from St. Mary’s University.
“I am honored to be joining the Edina community as director of teaching and learning,” said De St. Hubert. “In addition, I am looking forward to collaborating with a deeply talented team of educators and community partners to continue the tradition of excellence for Edina students.”
De St. Hubert will begin her tenure with Edina Public Schools July 1. She replaces Dr. Randy Smasal who was recently named assistant superintendent.
