The top two will move on to the general election for sheriff in November.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website with 100% precincts reporting, Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks lead in Hennepin County Sheriff primary race.
Witt led the race with 91,001 votes or 57.05% and Banks received 35,832 votes or 22.46%. Candidate Jai Hanson came in close behind Hanson with 32,690 votes or 20.49%.
The top two will move on to the general election for sheriff in November.
Witt, a Hennepin County Sheriff’s major, told the Sun Sailor last month that while she did not see herself as someone who be in law enforcement, it was her calling and that Hennepin County needed people who could bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve to work collaboratively to solve its issues.
Banks did not respond to the Sun Sailor questionnaire last month. According to his website, he began his law enforcement career in south suburban Robbins, Ill., as a police explorer and later as a explorer post commander.
In 2005, he began working for the Lower Sioux Police Department until he accepted a position as chief of police with the Upper Sioux Police Department. After later serving as the chief of police in Morton, Minnesota, he returned to the Lower Sioux Police Department where he was the chief investigator and the acting chief of police.
Current Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson did not file for re-election and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI earlier this year following an incident in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.