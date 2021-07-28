Eleven shops, restaurants and fitness studios in the Nolan Mains area of 50th & France in Edina are hosting a “Date Night” experience on Thursday, July 29. From 5-8 p.m., patrons can stroll around the district to shop, eat, drink and even take free fitness classes.
A complimentary horse & carriage ride will be offered to visitors who make three purchases at participating stores. The horse & carriage will travel throughout the district from 6-9 p.m.
Participating stores:
• Bar Method: Free “Barre with your Beau” 30 minute classes, at 5:45 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is recommended as space is limited. Go to barmethod.com/edina/schedule.
• Basecamp Fitness: Free 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. HIIT style classes (open to the public & members), plus a swag bag that includes a drink, koozie and a one-week pass. CBD samples provided by the Your CBD Store. To reserve a spot. go to edina@basecampfitness.com.
• Billy Reid: Scotch tasting and trivia, with 15% off prizes.
• Brooke & Lou: Receive a free candle with a purchase of $50 or more.
• Dugo: Free Zenzii bracelet with a purchase of $50 or more.
• Flirt Boutique: Couples photos, plus special guest, Senti (formally “From Grasse with Love”) will be there with unisex scents and candles from the birthplace of perfume, Grasse, France. Sweet treats and champagne will be served.
• Scout: Receive two free cookies, baked by Pudge Cookies.
• Six for Good: Receive free Thumbs Cookies with every purchase, plus a chance to win a gift bag of assorted Six for Good products, valued at $150.
• Stranger & Co.: Receive a $10 gift card with a purchase of $50 or more, plus complimentary wine.
• Sweet Science Ice Cream: Get a “Dressed Up” waffle cone for $7.50.
• The Lynhall: Two glasses of bubbly and a canape for $20.
For more information, go to fb.me/e/dLK0kJcgt.
