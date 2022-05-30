The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded a Quilt of Valor to Korean War veteran and longtime Bloomington resident Arlen Johnson.
The quilt was hand-crafted by members of the DAR and was awarded to Johnson at his Bloomington home on May 14 with congratulatory remarks by Chapter Regent, Gigi Hickey.
Johnson served in the 45th Division, 180th Regiment, 2nd Platoon, 1st Squadron of Charlie Company in the United States Army during the Korea War. He arrived in Inchon, Korea, 69 years ago, on April 30, 1953.
He recalls being transported to shore aboard an LST (landing ship, tank) and then by locomotive to his base. Upon their arrival, the soldiers were greeted by the sound of sirens, alerting them that enemy aircraft had been sighted and were threatening to drop bombs.
“We had just arrived, so we didn’t even know what those sirens meant,” Johnson said. The soldiers had not yet been issued ammunition and were grateful when the threat passed. Johnson’s company was targeted daily by enemy artillery and mortar rounds. He experienced many near misses under fire and escaped injury. He is a man of faith and said, “The Lord was good to us and took good care of us.” He left behind his fiancé, Marge, to whom he was engaged on March 17, 1953, just before shipping out. Johnson was promoted to the position of Staff Sergeant during his service and was discharged in October 1954.
The Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR has a long-standing tradition of honoring veterans with Quilts of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 with a mission to comfort veterans touched by war. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than 300,000 quilts.
Johnson celebrated his 90th birthday in January. He and his wife, Marge, have resided in Bloomington for the past 63 years.
