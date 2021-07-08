The Richfield Historical Society is sponsoring an afternoon of music by Dan Israel set for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Israel will perform original songs and covers of music by Bob Dylan and others next to the Bartholomew House and the Richfield History Center, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S., Richfield.
This event brings music back to the History Center. Israel is well-known locally, regionally and even has a following in Europe. He does solo events and duos with other Twin Cities area musicians and plays with several groups. Israel has played the History Center as part of the “Back Porch Concert” Series in past years.
For this family-friendly event, it is suggested that attendees bring a blanket and snacks, and that the kids bring Teddy Bears so they can celebrate National Teddy Bear Picnic Day while dancing to the music with their stuffed animals. While blankets are recommended, there will also be seats under a tent. The Historical Society building will have soda available for donations.
The Bartholomew House will be open for tours, and there will be 19th century outdoor games for the kids to play. Visitors are also encouraged to come into the History Center exhibit hall and view the current displays.
Israel will have CDs available for purchase and the center is seeking donations to help defray costs, and/or for the rehabilitation efforts of the Bartholomew House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.