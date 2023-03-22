Bloomington City Council Member Lona Dallessandro is seeking reelection in November. Dallessandro was elected to the council’s District 3 seat in the city’s first ranked-choice ballot election cycle in 2021, and was sworn in for her first term in January 2022.

“I am humbled to be serving the good people of District 3. In my time on council, we’ve been able to make significant investments in areas where residents see value, like public safety, natural resources preservation and community development. I would be honored to continue this work as your representative for the next four years,” Dallessandro said in her announcement.

