Bloomington City Council Member Lona Dallessandro is seeking reelection in November. Dallessandro was elected to the council’s District 3 seat in the city’s first ranked-choice ballot election cycle in 2021, and was sworn in for her first term in January 2022.
“I am humbled to be serving the good people of District 3. In my time on council, we’ve been able to make significant investments in areas where residents see value, like public safety, natural resources preservation and community development. I would be honored to continue this work as your representative for the next four years,” Dallessandro said in her announcement.
Dallessandro cited her advocacy for a dedicated natural resources management office and a more aligned active transportation plan that includes traffic calming and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures as ways she remains committed to building sustainable foundations for the families that call Bloomington home.
As part of her council responsibilities, Dallessandro serves on the board of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, as an advisory board member for Bloomington Remembers Veterans, on the steering committee for the Minnesota Cities Climate Coalition and as a representative for the U.S. Highway 169 Corridor Coalition.
Dallessandro said that when reelected, she will focus on bringing more innovation and creativity to the investment process for District 3 and the city, and will continue her advocacy for more green space rehabilitation, improvements to service offerings for seniors and increased multi-modal transportation options within city limits.
Dallessandro is currently director of product management for Paladin, where she leads the development of software innovations for law firms and legal aid organizations worldwide. She has served on several advisory and nonprofit boards and held parish leadership positions for Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church. A resident of the Twin Cities since 2008, she lives in central Bloomington with her wife and two pets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.