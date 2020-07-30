Small-business owner and nonprofit founder Ukasha Dakane has announced his candidacy for Edina City Council.
“As a first-generation immigrant from Kenya, I have set and achieved clear goals, participated and enacted change in my community, and learned how to attain what at first can seem unattainable,” he wrote in an announcement sent to the Sun Current last week.
Dakane is the CEO of FRAYEO, a local nonprofit that works with East African Families.
As founder of a nonprofit that aims “to uplift the less fortunate people, I have created jobs for more than 450 low-income families within 2019 and worked hard to ensure underrepresented voices have a seat at the table,” Dakane wrote.
He summed up his core focus thusly: “financial stability; transparency and accountability; high-quality education; ethical governance; affordable housing; sustainability; and development that respects and builds upon the qualities that have made Edina a desirable place to live and work for decades.”
But he notes that as Edina changes, its leadership must change with it. “As Edina grows and becomes more diverse, we can no longer have a one-size-fits-all approach to local governing. Inclusivity should pervade every aspect of our community,” he stated.
Dakane pointed to credentials including his appointment – first by Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, and then by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan – to Minnesota’s Board of Marriage and Family Therapy. He also cited a 2018 leadership award he received from the Edina Community Foundation, for his project, “Let it go,” which taught youth to become community leaders and peace ambassadors. Additionally, Dakane is a member of the Edina Energy and Environment Commission.
