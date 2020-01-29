Simon, owner of Southdale Center, has confirmed that golf equipment manufacturer Parson’s Extreme Golf will open its first Minnesota boutique at the mall in early February.
The PXG shop will be the company’s fifth brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. Occupying a 7,000-square-foot space, it will feature two custom golf club fitting bays equipped with state-of-the-art TrackMan simulators, an expansive retail area, putting green and a lounge.
PXG was founded in 2014 by Bob Parsons, who shared, “As PXG continues to grow its retail footprint to deliver our curated retail and club fitting experience to shoppers, we are looking to partner with properties that reflect our commitment to excellence. There is no better place than Southdale Center for our Minneapolis location.”
PXG Minneapolis will be located on the upper level of the mall, near Macy’s.
The addition is part of what Simon is calling the mall’s “reinvention.” That includes the 2014 opening of the One Southdale Place luxury apartments and the additions of Shake Shack and Homewood Suites in 2018. This past fall, Minnesota’s only Restoration Hardware celebrated its grand opening at Southdale, leading into the late-2019 opening of Life Time Edina at Southdale.
Still set to arrive at Southdale Center in the coming months are Rustica Bakery and the Drybar salon. Simon is also promising other high-profile concepts that are yet to be announced.
