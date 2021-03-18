This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
Edina changed Garden Park to Yancey Park in October 2020. What does an Edina family have to accomplish to have a park named in their honor? In the case of the Yancey family: years of devotion to a community they were an integral part of creating.
The Yancey family was one of several African American families who came to Minnesota after the Civil War. It is likely that many of these families and individuals were sponsored by Episcopals and Quakers in the area of what is now Edina. Some of the sponsored people were emancipated slaves; some were free-born. The Yancey family was headed by Beverly Claiborne (known as B.C.) and Ellen Yancey. B.C. Yancey was a widower having remarried Ellen, who may have worked in the Lincoln White House as a cook before moving to Minnesota. Once settled in what was then known as Richfield Township, the family established a thriving berry farm. The farm ran alongside a section of the old Eden Prairie Road now known as Vernon Avenue.
For generations, the Yancey family figured prominently in Edina’s early history. B.C. and Ellen were founding members of the Minnehaha Grange. The Grange functioned as a meeting hall for community planning and housed many foundational events for Edina. B.C. served as meeting recorder for the historic debate leading to Edina’s breakaway from Richfield Township. Ellen established the first Parent-Teacher Association here and served as the PTA president for many years. The parents passed on their devotion to civic duty to their children. One daughter, Ellen Mary, was a talented musician who shared her talents with local churches. Their son, Charles, served on the school board and as city clerk.
The Yancey family, with their years of civic engagement, were remarkable. Their example of community and unity is something all should strive for in the Edina of today. The Edina residents are lucky to call home would certainly not exist without families like the Yanceys.
– Thanks to Annie Schilling, chair of the city of Edina’s Heritage Preservation Commission, for writing the answer to this week’s question.
