This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.

It is a state law that before digging anywhere in Minnesota, a person must call “Gopher State One Call.” The number is 1-800-252-1166 or 651-454-0002. The spray paint on the ground around town is called marking paint and is temporary, engineered to disappear in the rain.

There is a color-coding to the markings:

• Yellow = gas

• Red = electric

• Blue = water

• Green = sewer

• Orange = communication, fiber, CATV

• White = property lines (in the street it connotes area of proposed

excavation)

• Pink: temporary survey markings

Thanks to the staff of Edina Public Works for the answer to this week’s question.

Recommended for you

Load comments