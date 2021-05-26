This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
It is a state law that before digging anywhere in Minnesota, a person must call “Gopher State One Call.” The number is 1-800-252-1166 or 651-454-0002. The spray paint on the ground around town is called marking paint and is temporary, engineered to disappear in the rain.
There is a color-coding to the markings:
• Yellow = gas
• Red = electric
• Blue = water
• Green = sewer
• Orange = communication, fiber, CATV
• White = property lines (in the street it connotes area of proposed
excavation)
• Pink: temporary survey markings
Thanks to the staff of Edina Public Works for the answer to this week’s question.
