This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
With two new Edina City Councilmembers just sworn in, and with government in the forefront of people’s minds, we thought it was a good time to answer, “What does the Edina City Council do?”
Let’s start with “What does the city government do?” City government is what makes a city a nice place to live and to work. City government provides services, like police, fire and snowplowing. It builds and maintains infrastructure like streets, clean drinking water, parks and playgrounds. City government makes land-use decisions, like on building permits and zoning.
As the governing body, the City Council sets the direction for how these things will be carried out – the services, the infrastructure, the land use decisions. The City Council also sets the budget for how to pay for these things. Finally, the City Council serves as a bridge between the people in the city and the city government. City Council members are elected so that people can have a voice in city decisions.
The City Council does not supervise or hire and fire city employees – that is the responsibility of the City Manager. That job could be the subject of another Curious Edina column.
– Thanks to Carolyn Jackson, Edina City Council member and Edina Community Foundation Board member, for this answer, taken in part from her October 2020 campaign email.
