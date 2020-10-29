This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
The “Land of 10,000 Lakes” actually has 11,842 lakes, defined by the state as “public waters” to include any body of water 10 acres or larger. Edina has 8 waterbodies 10 or more acres in size:
• Lake Cornelia (Lake Cornelia Neighborhood; Edina’s largest lake)
• Mud Lake (Bredesen Park Neighborhood)
• Lake Edina (Lake Edina Neighborhood)
• Mirror Lake (Fox Meadow Neighborhood)
• Arrowhead Lake (Indian Hills Neighborhood)
• Mill Pond (Sunny Slope and Country Club Neighborhoods; actually, a reservoir that formed when a dam was created in 1857 at present day Browndale Avenue)
• Indianhead Lake (Indian Hills Neighborhood)
• Highland Lake (Highlands Neighborhood)
There are hundreds of other waterbodies in Edina, most very small. There are still some great beneficial uses for small, shallow waterbodies. They can offer beautiful views, native shoreline habitat for pollinators, healthy native aquatic plant and insect communities, wildlife (including fish and waterfowl) habitat, flood storage, and winter ice rinks (the Edina community loves pond hockey!)
Our thanks to Jessica Vanderwerff Wilson, Edina’s Water Resource Coordinator, for the answer to this week’s question. More information from Jessica on this subject can be found at the ECF website, edinacommunityfoundation.org.
