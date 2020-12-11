This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
Step inside Braemar Ice Arena, turn around and look up at the photos of all the Edina High School hockey players that have gone on to play for a Division 1 College. Now think about the hundreds of EHS players that have been drafted. That made us wonder, how many EHS hockey players have gone on to play professional hockey in either the NHL, WHA and NWHL/WWHL/CWHL?
In 2015, Bruce Carlson led the effort to put together an Edina Historical Society exhibit that showcased why Edina is referred to as the “City of Hockey” and later has been referred to as “the center of the hockey universe.” While many might assume that in Edina’s 70 years of hockey history that it would have turned out a tremendous number of professional players, the true numbers might be surprising.
Here we break down the EHS players and their total number of professional games played:
• One to four games – Bruce McIntosh (also won a Silver medal in the ’72 Olympics); Dave Dornseif (WHA); Gordy Hampton, Mike Lauen, and Ryan Thang.
Five to 50 games – Ben Hankinson, Casey Hankinson, Jenny Schmidgall Potter (also won four Olympic medals), Joe Finley, Steven Fogarty, and Kieffer Bellows.
51-plus – Craig Norwich, Paul Ranheim (most games played at 1,049), Dan Plante, Corinne Buie, Anders Lee, and two players whose names are on the Stanley Cup: Dave Maley (one cup), and Bill Nyrop (three cups).
Our favorite story is about Larry Thayer, who never technically played a professional game but got to dress for one. In 1980, after the North Stars backup goalie was hurt during practice, the team signed Thayer to a one-day tryout contract for $325 to be the backup goalie for one game at the Met Center against the New York Rangers. As Larry had not put on his goalie equipment in more than five years, he had the best seat in the house. Though he didn’t make it into the game, he has a memory that will stay with him forever.
While the number of Edina professional players isn’t huge, dreams of playing hockey at its highest level are not out of reach.
Thanks to Bruce Carlson and Patty Dronen, the Edina Community Foundation’s Connecting With Kids Director, for the answer to this week’s question.
