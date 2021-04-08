This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
This week’s question: How is the household organics collection program going? What’s working and what’s not?
Nine months into the program, almost 900 tons of compostable materials have been collected from Edina homes. It is estimated that the Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur weighed about 7.10 tons, and that means we have removed about 150 T. rexes from our trash and landfills.
On average, Vierkant Disposal makes 16,850 stops per month at residential homes for organics collection. This roughly equals a citywide participation rate of 30%, with some seasonal adjustments. The materials collected are taken by truckload to a commercial composting facility in Shakopee, where it is turned into valuable compost used in many different projects.
Participation has remained steady since the beginning, and the city of Edina is looking to increase participation rates, specifically in areas with low cart set-out rates. For those who have hesitated to join in, the city’s organics recycling coordinator, Twila Singh, offers these helpful basics about the program:
• The organics carts are picked up every week with the trash.
• Bagging is not required but encouraged, and paper bags are acceptable.
• If the item is not clearly labeled for composting or recycling, it should go into the garbage can. Contamination is a serious concern for Edina’s regular recycling and organics recycling systems.
Thanks to Twila Singh for the answer to this week’s question. She can be reached at tsingh@edinamn.gov or 952-826-1657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.