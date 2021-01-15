This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
When we launched Curious Edina, we had no idea what kinds of questions we’d receive. We just wanted to connect in new ways during the pandemic.
With so many established and longtime connections in Edina (we’ve been around since 1977), we thought we’d find the answers to any question.
Well, Larry Olson stumped us. In September, he asked, “Where did the name Cornelia originate?” (Edina has a lake, school, street and neighborhood all bearing the name Cornelia.)
Easy, we thought. Our executive director, Dick Crockett, contacted Kris Aaker, assistant city planner, who found that Lake Cornelia first appeared on the 1898 plat map of Edina. It had not been on the previous one in 1873.
Next, we checked with Stephen Barrett, curator at the Edina Historical Society. He wasn’t able to find anything in the archives that referred to the origins of Cornelia.
Finally, we tried Frank Cardarelle, a local surveyor and retired owner of his family’s 108-year-old business. A life-long Edina resident and community historian, Cardarelle is a founding member of the Edina Historical Society. He speculated that one of the three original farmers who owned land abutting the lake named it for a family member, and the name fanned out to the street, school and neighborhood.
So, some mysteries remain. If you know the answer (or have a new question for us to research), email ecf@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
Looking forward your Curious Edina questions for 2021.
Our thanks to Tina Bohrer, ECF Director of Communications for the answer to this week’s question.
