Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse has declared a state of emergency in Bloomington this weekend.

As a result, the city of Bloomington will be imposing a curfew starting 9 p.m. Friday, May 29. The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, May 30.

The curfew will go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and expire at 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

During this curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place unless required to do so for work.

All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the city, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol or Minnesota National Guard are exempt from the curfew.

Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

