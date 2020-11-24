This past summer, students from Edina High School and Chesterton Academy received sponsorships to participate in a virtual business, career, and financial literacy camp called e-Minnesota Business Venture.
Crown Bank, along with two individual donors, provided the sponsorship for the students to attend the program. The Edina Public Schools students sponsored were Reeya Anand, Macy McKeehen and Ingrid Koehler. Suzanne Nereson, from Chesterton, was also sponsored.
The program is developed and organized by BestPrep, a Minnesota nonprofit that helps students be college-prepared, work-ready, and career-bound. The Minnesota Business Venture is typically a week-long, in-person camp but due to the pandemic it transitioned to a three-day virtual platform and was renamed e-Minnesota Business Venture.
More than 330 high school students from 93 schools attended and were selected to participate at one of two sessions in the month of July. The students worked in small teams or “companies” to create a fictitious product and business plan that was presented at the end of the session, presenting proposals that were theoretical but meant to realistically represent how companies run their business.
A few product ideas this year included a machine to clean out lake debris, a facemask specifically designed for athletes, and an app that transposes audio music to sheet music. Students in each company were mentored and guided throughout the week by professionals from local companies.
Other virtual activities included guest keynote speakers, scavenger hunts and mock interviews. An added feature this year was drop-in motivational messages from local celebrities, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, singer-songwriter PaviElle, professional soccer player Tony Sanneh, and WCCO-TV anchor Amelia Santaniello.
Summer 2021 registration will open in January 2021.
