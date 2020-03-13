Updated 3 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Crayola Experience at Mall of America in Bloomington is temporarily shutting down all of its locations and stores for a two-week period at the close of business today, March 13.
From the company's announcement: "The health and safety of our team members and guests are a top priority as we take these extra precautions in response to the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation."
Crayola Experience will offer guests a 30-day extension on all valid tickets.
The city of Bloomington has announced building closures and activity cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bloomington Ice Garden, 3600 W. 98th St., Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., and Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, will close at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 22.
Several events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled, including the BIG Ice Show and Minnesota Recreation Hockey Tournament at Bloomington Ice Garden and the indoor farmers market at Bloomington Civic Plaza.
Also canceled is the state of the city luncheon March 18 at Mall of America’s Radisson Blu. The presentation is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Bloomington Civic Plaza. The presentation will take place, but it will not be open to the public. It will be available via online streaming, according to Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
The Bloomington City Council meeting remains scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 16.
"We will be implementing "social distancing" within the chambers during meetings and encouraging community members to watch the meeting on cable/internet unless they have items on the agenda. The social distancing means that we will be spacing chairs at least six feet apart and asking attendees not to move the chairs," Verbrugge explained.
Bloomington's Sustainability Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.
All parks and recreation activities and Artistry programs and events have also been canceled through March 22.
Pond House activities at Pond-Dakota Mission Park scheduled for March 15 and 22 are canceled.
The HardsMalta Festival and Pond Skim at Hyland Hills Ski Area, scheduled for March 15, has been canceled. But the ski hill will be open until 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Because this situation is evolving, the city will be evaluating the closure of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on a week-by-week basis,” according to the city’s announcement. Bloomington Civic Plaza and other city facilities, with the exception of Bloomington Ice Garden and Creekside Community Center, will continue to be open for business during regular business hours.
“The city of Bloomington is closely monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 in order to protect the health and safety of our community. The city’s Public Health Division and emergency management director are in regular contact with coordinating agencies such as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Bloomington is following the guidance of MDH on implementing community measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“At this time, MDH is recommending following a “minimal to moderate” level of mitigation as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This includes implementing social distancing measures, reducing activities and canceling large gatherings of 250 or more people and any gathering of 10 or more people that include high-risk populations.”
The list of canceled events is available online at blm.mn/covid-info.
All Bloomington Public Schools students will be released two hours early on Friday, March 13, to allow teachers and support staff to prepare distance learning in the event the district is advised to close schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, the district announced Thursday afternoon.
Normandale Community College in Bloomington is suspending all classes, including online classes, from March 16-22.
Student services, including advising and counseling, admissions, financial aid, records and registration, student resource center and campus cupboard, will be available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily during the week of March 16-22.
