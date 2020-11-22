Several testing sites are also available around the metro
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health and Vault Medical Services, the Metropolitan Airports Commission has opened the state’s ninth COVID-19 PCR saliva testing location, at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The airport site officially opened Thursday, Nov. 12. The site is located in Terminal 1, Level 3 of Blue & Red Ramp Hub Building at the former Terminal 1 Car Rental Counter area.
The testing site expands COVID-19 testing capacity for Minnesota residents and could help ease concerns about travel for some during the current pandemic.
Testing reservations are already being taken at the MSP location, but they are not required.
To access the nearest parking to the MSP COVID-19 testing location, drive to the Terminal 1 entry plaza for parking ramps. Follow directions to the Blue Ramp, Level 4. Use the ramp elevator and go to Level 3 to enter the hub building. The location is also accessible from Terminal 1 by taking the tram to Red/Blue parking ramps. Use the elevators to Level 3.
COVID-19 testing is available at no cost at all MDH community testing sites. Plans are to make more community testing locations available across the state, working together with communities to make sure everyone can get tested.
To get tested at these sites, no identification is required, there is no cost and no insurance is required, and while appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcome.
These saliva tests are more comfortable than nasal swabs and just as accurate, but they may not be a good option for those with low saliva production, such as very young children or people who have suffered a stroke. Results are emailed 24 to 48 hours after taking the test.
A list of all free saliva testing sites are available at trimurl.co/dMt65I. Other free MDH testing options are available by visiting trimurl.co/42Dkht, while information about COVID-19 home tests are available by visiting trimurl.co/y2ZIQj.
The state is opening up several saliva testing sites across Minnesota. As new locations open, they will be included at trimurl.co/H1sO6C.
All sites will be closed the following dates:
- Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving
- Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas.
For more information about saliva testing, email mn@vaulthealth.com, or call 800-800-5698.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.