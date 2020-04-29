The campus director of a senior living facility in Edina is trying to clear up misconceptions stemming from information released by the Minnesota Department of Health this month.
Vernon Terrace of Edina was among four congregate care facilities in the city that were included on a list released by the Minnesota Department of Health April 4, as the agency named facilities where either a resident, staff member or visitor had tested positive for COVID-19.
The problem, Vernon Terrace Campus Director Cheryl Levy-Shilkrot said, is that “we do not – nor have we ever – had a case.”
Vernon Terrace was included on the list because a visiting hospice nurse had tested positive for the virus, a development the facility learned about in mid-March, according to Levy-Shilkrot. However, the initial explanation attached to the list, which is available at tinyurl.com/ycgkmqn6, did not specify that a positive test for a visitor is a reason a facility could be identified in connection to the virus.
The explanation on the website now includes that detail, but misconceptions persist regarding the reason Vernon Terrace was listed, according to Levy-Shilkrot.
“It’s put such a cloud over my community and my seniors,” she said.
The resident who was in contact with the visitor was later quarantined but did not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, Levy-Shilkrot stressed. She added that the resident ultimately tested negative for the virus.
Still, the COVID-19 stigma has followed Vernon Terrace residents when leaving the facility for destinations such as the grocery store. “I got several calls from people in the neighborhood saying our bus shouldn’t be there,” Levy-Shilkrot said.
Speaking last week, she said the cloud of confusion remained, despite her efforts to explain the nature of the COVID-19 connection. “Our community, our residents, have continued to question why we’re on that list,” she said.
“It’s probably only a matter of time that we probably will have a case, but right now, we don’t.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
