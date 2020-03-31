Six Edina officials have been following public health guidelines after attending a national conference where it was later announced that three attendees tested positive for COVID-19, according to City Manager Scott Neal.
The National League of Cities, which organized the March 8-11 Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., announced March 17 that two attendees had tested positive for COVID-19. On March 21, the organization reported a third case in which a conference attendee tested positive.
Councilmembers Kevin Staunton, Mike Fischer and Mary Brindle attended the conference, as did Neal and two other city staff members. “We have followed CDC and MDH guidance for this situation,” Neal wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
General guidance for such a scenario calls for conference attendees to spend 14 days monitoring themselves for symptoms, a representative of the Minnesota Department of Health told the Sun Current. That guidance also states there is no need for conference attendees to self-quarantine unless they know they had close contact with an individual who turned out to be infected.
In its initial announcement about the two attendees testing positive, the National League of Cities added they were recovering at home. Two of those testing positive were from Colorado; the other was from Salt Lake City.
While the names of those who tested positive were withheld for the sake of privacy, Salt Lake City Councilmember Darin Mano announced on social media he was one of the three cases. The National League Cities noted that it could not be determined how or where the individuals contracted the virus.
The conference, which Neal noted was attended by about 2,500 people, turned out to be one of the last such gatherings before social distancing measures took hold across the nation in an effort to curb the pandemic.
None of the Edina council members mentioned the announcement about the positive cases during their March 17 meeting, but Staunton did say the size of the conference reminded him “how important it is for us and the community to try our best to keep our distance from each other for a while.”
