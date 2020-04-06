Four long-term care facilities in Edina have experienced cases of COVID-19, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health April 4.
MDH had been withholding that information, citing privacy concerns, but announced last week it would release the data as pressure mounted. The list includes 33 long-term care facilities, including 11 in Hennepin County, where at least one resident or staff member tested positive for the virus.
The Edina facilities with positive tests are Heritage of Edina, located at Xerxes Avenue and Highway 62; Sunrise of Edina, located near France Avenue and Hazelton Road; The Waters of Edina, located near Tracy Avenue and Highway 62; and Vernon Terrace of Edina, located near Eden Avenue and Highway 100.
The decision to identify the facilities came as the public and some lawmakers called for greater transparency. Those advocating for the release of the data included Sen. Karin Housley (R-Stillwater), chair of the Senate Family and Aging Committee.
“I am uncomfortable with state officials withholding the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19. We can be, and must be, transparent and forthcoming in a way that protects an individual’s right to privacy,” Housley said in a statement issued April 1.
Precautions being taken by facilities to preserve the health of their residents include standard measures for physical distancing, cleanliness and hygiene, in addition to emotional support.
An update on Sunrise of Edina’s website stated, “Prior to even confirming a positive case of COVID-19, our community had already implemented precautions against the virus including prohibiting non-essential visitors, deploying rigorous screening protocols to identify potential symptoms of illness among residents and team members, restricting new resident move-ins, and shifting to individual resident engagement activities.”
In addition to following the guidance of public health agencies, facilities are addressing the impact of isolation among their residents. Residents of The Waters, which has nine metro locations, are getting assistance to connect with their families through technology, Tami Kozikowski, CEO of The Waters, said in a video posted to the company’s website.
To further combat loneliness, there have been balcony sing-alongs, Facebook Live hallway concerts performed by staff, virtual poetry classes, and “I’m OK” checks for physical symptoms and emotional support, Kozikowski said.
At Sunrise of Edina, hundreds of tablets, pre-installed with video-chat software Skype and FaceTime, have been distributed to residents, according to the facility’s update.
As long-term care facilities address both the physical and emotional threats of COVID-19, MDH is trying to strike a balance between privacy and transparency.
“As Minnesotans confront a new reality, access to information is critical as we make decisions for ourselves and our loved ones,” Housley stated. “We must make full disclosure the standard in Minnesota, just as they have done in Colorado, Oregon and other states hit by the coronavirus.”
