The remainder of the NAHL junior hockey season was cancelled as of March 17 after suspending play the previous days.
NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a press release that due to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of cancelling all events with 50 or more people for eight weeks makes the reality of a modified playoff schedule impossible without dramatically disrupting the hockey calendar.
“All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule which is currently outside the CDC window,” Frankenfeld said.
In addition to the rest remainder of the season, the league suspended all 202 NAHL Combines, the Prep Invitational in Chicago in late March and the 18U Top Prospects Tournament in Blaine in May.
Season awards will be announced in the coming weeks and the 2020 NAHL Draft is scheduled to take place at nahl.com starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
