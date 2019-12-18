To respond to the emerald ash borer infestation, Hennepin County has begun removing ash trees along county roads. This includes removing 27 trees along Vernon Avenue in Edina.
New trees will be planted in 2020 in place of the trees being removed. The new trees will be a variety of species to increase the diversity and resiliency of the urban forest.
Ash tree removal and replacement work are being done in partnership with the city of Edina.
In accordance with the county’s emerald ash borer plan, all ash trees along county roads will be removed and replaced. County foresters are preserving some mature, high-value ash trees at county libraries and facilities. An inventory completed by county foresters counted more than 2,100 ash trees along county roads. Ash tree removal and replacement work is beginning in areas closest to known emerald ash borer infestations.
Emerald ash borer is an invasive tree pest that attacks and kills ash trees. All ash trees in the county are threatened by this pest and will eventually die if not treated.
In addition to managing ash trees on county property, Hennepin County is encouraging residents to determine if they have ash trees on their property and decide how they are going to manage them. Visit hennepin.us/ashtrees to learn more.
