Hennepin County has paused plans to relocate the Southdale Library in Edina from its current spot on York Avenue to Southdale Center.
The move was meant to save money, help the mall to refocus as a civic gathering spot and provide a collaborative value to the library and mall. In June 2019, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners charged county staff to begin lease negotiations with Simon Property Group, which owns the mall.
But in late October, county administration announced they have stopped pursuing lease agreements with the mall due to economic conditions and an “evolving response” to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county news release.
The new library was supposed to begin construction in 2020 at the old Herberger’s store in Southdale Center. Building a new Southdale Library had been in discussion since 2015, when the county first determined that a renovation of the 50-year-old facility would be too costly. After the Herberger’s closed, talk about this as a new location for the library arose.
Hennepin County now plans to pursue a strategic planning process next year that would create a “unified vision” for library services and spaces countywide, including opportunities at Southdale Library. No other updates have yet been given.
Southdale Library is one of 30 libraries in Hennepin County currently open for grab-and-go service.
– Compiled by Caitlin Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.