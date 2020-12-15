Southdale Library at Southdale Center sketch

A preliminary concept sketch shows how the new Southdale Library could have fit into the former Herbergers space at Southdale Center, had the relocation not since been put on pause. (Photo courtesy Hennepin County)

Hennepin County has paused plans to relocate the Southdale Library in Edina from its current spot on York Avenue to Southdale Center.

The move was meant to save money, help the mall to refocus as a civic gathering spot and provide a collaborative value to the library and mall. In June 2019, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners charged county staff to begin lease negotiations with Simon Property Group, which owns the mall.

But in late October, county administration announced they have stopped pursuing lease agreements with the mall due to economic conditions and an “evolving response” to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county news release.

The new library was supposed to begin construction in 2020 at the old Herberger’s store in Southdale Center. Building a new Southdale Library had been in discussion since 2015, when the county first determined that a renovation of the 50-year-old facility would be too costly. After the Herberger’s closed, talk about this as a new location for the library arose.

Hennepin County now plans to pursue a strategic planning process next year that would create a “unified vision” for library services and spaces countywide, including opportunities at Southdale Library. No other updates have yet been given.

Southdale Library is one of 30 libraries in Hennepin County currently open for grab-and-go service.

– Compiled by Caitlin Anderson

Load comments