The Leagues of Women Voters of Edina, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, South Tonka, Wayzata and Plymouth will host a Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 Candidate Forum Thursday, June 18.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, this 90-minute forum will be recorded without a live audience. It will be shown on local city cable channels and streaming video available on the league websites beginning Saturday, June 20. The forum will be hosted by Lake Minnetonka Cable Commission and will be available on LMCC stations/website and available on demand at ccxmedia.org.
The candidates in the Aug. 11 Primary Election are Brad Aho, Dario Anselmo, Carmella Doby, Chris LaTondresse, Cheri Sudit and Kimberly Wilburn. These candidates seek to represent District 6, which serves Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland. All candidates have been invited to attend the forum. The forum will be held even if any candidate is unable or unwilling to appear.
Each candidate will be given 2 minutes for their opening statement and will answer an advance question developed by the League of Women Voters. Since there will not be a live audience, organizers invite the public to submit questions anonymously online at lwvmeph.org/forums.html by Monday, June 15.
For more information, please contact Colleen Feige at LWV Edina at cfeige2@gmail.com.
