Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing will host District 6 Hennepin County county commissioner candidates at its regular meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Edina Community Lutheran Church, 4113 W. 54th Street.
Candidates attending are Cheri Sudit, Kimberly Wilburn, and Chris LaTondresse. They will discuss affordable housing and other top campaign issues. There will be time for informal discussion. Parking is available on the east side of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.