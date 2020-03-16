Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing will host District 6 Hennepin County county commissioner candidates at its regular meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Edina Community Lutheran Church, 4113 W. 54th Street.

Candidates attending are Cheri Sudit, Kimberly Wilburn, and Chris LaTondresse. They will discuss affordable housing and other top campaign issues. There will be time for informal discussion. Parking is available on the east side of the building.

