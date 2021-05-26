The Edina Chamber of Commerce recognized Bryana Carlson, fourth-grade teacher at Countryside, as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Carlson joined Countryside in 2012 as a continuous progress teacher before spending a year teaching in Thailand. She became a National Board-certified teacher in December 2020.
“Her nomination as Edina Chamber of Commerce’s Teacher of the Year was submitted as a collaboration between both fourth-grade and continuous progress parents – a true testament to the fact that she touches lives in a positive way wherever she goes,” Countryside Principal Karen Bergman said.
When school transitioned to distance-learning, Carlson continued to provide the same enthusiasm and creativity that she exhibited in the classroom, a district press release said. She would meet virtually with each student to check in with them and regularly communicated with parents. She helped maintain some normalcy to her students’ lives with her enthusiasm exhibited on Google Meets and other virtual activities. She also visited students via a “drive-by.” “Even a pandemic couldn’t keep her from her students safely, of course,” one parent wrote.
A consistent theme associated with Carlson is the importance of connection. She provides individualized attention to each student, making sure they feel valued and supported, and finding ways to challenge them. When teaching curriculum, she creatively implements learning objectives that stretch her students’ thinking. Instead of just teaching her students about the brain, she connects the unit to her students, allowing them to understand how they grow, develop and learn.
Carlson’s dedication to the classroom and her students earned her the Teacher of the Year Award. Her resiliency to connect with her students, her commitment to challenging their abilities and her compassion for each student’s wellbeing was recognized by parents and her peers.
The Teacher of the Year Award is presented by the Edina Chamber of Commerce to a teacher who exemplifies creativity, enthusiasm, commitment and development of a positive learning environment. As part of the honor, the recipient receives a $500 check from Royal Credit Union, a sponsor of the award.
