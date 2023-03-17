Minnesota House Rep. Nathan Coulter (DFL-51B) will host a town hall meeting this weekend in Bloomington.

The meeting begins 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, in room 106 of Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

