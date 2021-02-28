Bloomington City Councilmember Nathan Coulter has announced he will seek a second term as an at-large councilmember.
“I’m running again because I care so deeply about our city. This is the city that raised me and my sisters, employed my parents and is now raising my family, too. I know that a large part of my success, and our entire community’s success, is owed to the leadership that has put us in the strong position that we’re in,” he said in his announcement last week.
“Bloomington has a long history of thoughtful, responsible leadership that hasn’t been afraid to be bold. I’m excited to see what the future holds for Bloomington, and I know that our neighbors care deeply, too,” he added.
Coulter said that if reelected, he will focus his work on ensuring the city’s budget and taxes reflect shared community values, supporting workers and businesses, racial equity, affordable housing, modernizing city parks and thinking creatively about how to make city government more accessible to Bloomington residents.
Coulter previously served on the Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority and is the City Council’s representative on the Highway 169 Corridor Coalition and the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee.
He works as a legislative assistant at the Minnesota Senate. He and his wife Charity live near Moir Park. They have a 2-year-old daughter and a second child expected this summer.
Coulter’s at-large seat is one of three council seats on the ballot this November. The city’s District 3 seat, held by Jack Baloga, and District 4 seat, held by Patrick Martin, are up for election this fall. Four seats on the Bloomington Board of Education are on November’s ballot, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.