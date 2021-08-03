bpd cops and cones
Buy Now

Bloomington Police Officer Jerry Wukawitz hands out ice cream July 22 at Scoops Ice Cream and More in west Bloomington as part of the Bloomington Police Department’s “Cops and Cones” program. In addition to dishes of ice cream, police officers handed out small gifts to children visiting the ice cream shop. Officers will return 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, to do it once again. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments