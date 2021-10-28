A local group affiliated with the Convention of States Action organization, a nationwide movement to lessen the power of the federal government, is hosting a town hall at the Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.

The free event is open to all who are interested.

The organization cites Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which gives states the power of calling a convention to propose amendments.

Thirty-four state legislatures must pass a resolution calling for a convention.

Fifteen have so far done so, not including Minnesota, the group’s news release said.

For more information on the organization, go to conventionofstates.com.

