A local group affiliated with the Convention of States Action organization, a nationwide movement to lessen the power of the federal government, is hosting a town hall at the Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.
The free event is open to all who are interested.
The organization cites Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which gives states the power of calling a convention to propose amendments.
Thirty-four state legislatures must pass a resolution calling for a convention.
Fifteen have so far done so, not including Minnesota, the group’s news release said.
For more information on the organization, go to conventionofstates.com.
