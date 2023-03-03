A construction worker from St. Paul fell four stories to his death last month while working on an apartment building under development in Edina.
According to a police report, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at 4911 77th St. W. The report identified the worker as Robert M. Alcure, 37, an employee of Shakopee-based RTL Construction.
RTL Construction could not be reached for comment.
Alcure’s death is currently under investigation by the Edina Police Department and the Minnesota office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Details regarding the events leading up to the fall have yet to be revealed by officials.
According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota OSHA records revealed that RTL Construction has been fined twice since 2020 for lapses in “duty to have fall protection.” The company was fined for “unprotected sides and edges” in one instance and for “wall openings” in another instance.
According to the Minnesota Department of Labor website, falls are one of the four leading causes of death on construction sites.
James Honerman, a spokesman for Minnesota OSHA, told the Star Tribune that the agency investigates around 25 work-related deaths a year and, on average, seven of these fatalities involve falls.
The incident occurred at the construction site of a six-story, 200-unit apartment complex that broke ground last year.
The complex is part of the master plan for Pentagon Village, which includes the development of multi-family housing, retail, offices, hotels and restaurants.
Alcure was a member of the Carpenters Local 322, a United Brotherhood of Carpenters union chapter in St. Paul. The chapter held a moment of silence for him the day of his death at its regular meeting, union official Amanda Phillips said on Facebook. Phillips said Alcure was halfway through his apprenticeship.
Phillips shared her condolences in the Feb. 24 post.
“For all of my other UBC [United Brotherhood of Carpenters] brothers and sisters that knew him and worked with him, I am sorry,” the post said. “I wish the general public understood better the sacrifices you all make, the conditions you work in with heights and weather, and the labor you put out to build and do what needs to be done.”
Phillips wrote that Alcure’s smile was “magical.”
“He had that kind of smile that would naturally make you smile, too,” she wrote.
According to Alcure’s online obituary, he began his career in carpentry in 2021 after 15 years in the sales industry and enjoyed “watching sunrises with his bros and building with his hands.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.