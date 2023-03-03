Robert Alcure

A photo of Robert Alcure from his online obituary. 

A construction worker from St. Paul fell four stories to his death last month while working on an apartment building under development in Edina.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at 4911 77th St. W. The report identified the worker as Robert M. Alcure, 37, an employee of Shakopee-based RTL Construction.

