Adolfson & Peterson Construction, a family-owned national construction management firm and general contractor headquartered in Minnesota, topped out the new Bower Residences in Edina March 4. The 356,181-square-foot building is in the heart of the Southdale area near Target and Ethan Allen.
Representatives from the construction firm as well as several construction partners – including ESG Architecture & Design, AVR Inc., Reger Companies, Doka, UFP Concrete Forming Solutions, Harris Rebar and the Bower management team – were in attendance as employees with Adolfson & Peterson Construction poured the top roof to the new high-rise building.
“We are very proud to reach this project milestone for the Bower Residences,” said Brad Hendrickson, Midwest regional president for Adolfson & Peterson Construction. “Despite challenges related to COVID-19, our outstanding project teams have been flexible and resilient while remaining committed to client service and ity. The completed complex will be an impressive structure providing luxury, downtown-style living quarters in this popular Edina neighborhood.”
The high-rise will contain 185 luxury apartments and 272 underground parking stalls. The ground level features five two-story townhomes. Amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, golf simulator room, clubroom with a chef’s kitchen, large sky level outdoor deck with lounge seating, a pool and spa and pet spa.
“The Bower Residences will be a landmark development for the city and people of Edina,” said Gary Wallace, managing director at Greystar Real Estate Partners. “This is a prime location located within walking distance of great shopping and restaurants and it has quick access to transportation. The development will bring a new, high-end residential experience to the area.”
In building the complex, the project team and trade partners poured a floor every six days and ultimately completed the superstructure five weeks ahead of schedule, despite challenges and delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and frigid weather.
The firm has managed the construction of many multi-family projects in the Greater Twin Cities, including 5000 France in Edina, Folkstone at the Promenade in Wayzata and GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
